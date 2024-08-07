Victor Wembanyama's Block On Dillon Brooks Went Viral In Canada-France Game
On Tuesday afternoon, Victor Wembanyama and France defeated Canada by a score of 82-73 at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
The San Antonio Spurs star finished the victory with seven points, 12 rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block while shooting 2/10 from the field in 27 minutes of playing time.
Via The Athletic NBA: "France advances to the semifinals in #Paris2024
Led by Victor Wembanyama, France defeated Canada 82-73, seizing control early and never letting go.
Next up: Germany, as they chase their first Olympic medal since 2020."
During the fourth quarter, Wembanyama had a huge block on Houston Rockets star Dillon Brooks.
There was also an excellent photo of the block (h/t Global Sports News).
At just 20, Wembanyama is already one of the best players in the NBA.
The 2024 Rookie of The Year finished his first season in the NBA with averages of 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 71 games.
France will now face off against Germany.
The winner of that game will advance to the finals.
Via BasketNews: "For the first time since 1992, the Olympic semifinals will have 3️⃣ teams from Europe 😎 #Paris2024
🇩🇪Germany 🇷🇸 Serbia 🇫🇷 France"
Brooks finished the loss with two points, three rebounds, one assist and three steals while shooting 1/9 from the field in 21 minutes.