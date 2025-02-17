Victor Wembanyama's Block On Kevin Durant Went Viral In NBA All-Star Game
On Sunday night, Victor Wembanyama and Team Chuck lost the NBA All-Star Game Championship to Team Shaq by a score of 41-25.
Despite the loss, Wembanyama had a big highlight when he blocked Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant.
He then made a three-pointer on the other end of the floor.
Via The NBA: "WEMBY BLOCK TO WEMBY 3 👽"
Wembanyama finished the championship loss with 11 points, three rebounds and one block while 5/7 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in seven minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "Victor Wembanyama came READY in his 1st #NBAAllStar Game 😤
👽 17 PTS 👽 7 REB 👽 2 BLK 👽 8-11 FGM"
Wembanyma is expected to make a lot more NBA All-Star Games over the next 15 years.
At just 21, the San Antonio Spurs star is averaging 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 46 games.
Via X User @OhhMar24: "Victor Wembanyama is going to save the All-Star game. He is noticeably taking it serious"
As for Durant, he finished the final game with two rebounds and one steal while shooting 0/1 from the field in six minutes of playing time.
At 36, he still remains one of the most dominant players in the NBA.
The future Hall of Famer has averages of 27.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 53.2% from the field 40.4% from the three-point range in 41 games.