Victor Wembanyama's Block Went Viral In Rockets-Spurs Game
On Monday evening, the San Antonio Spurs hosted the Houston Rockets in Texas.
The game was close, but the Spurs lost by a score of 106-101 to fall to 1-2 in their first three games of the new season.
2024 Rookie of The Year Victor Wembanyama finished the loss with 14 points, 20 rebounds, five assists and four blocks while shooting 6/14 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Wembanyama also had a huge block that got a lot of views on social media.
Via House of Highlights: "Wemby chasedown block is unfair. 😅❌"
Many NBA fans reacted.
Via @ibandaw10: "Bro knew exactly the outcome and still went through with it 👏😂"
Via @ccharlton20: "did he genuinely think that little bump was gonna keep Wemby away from him 😭"
Via @locknation101: "Come on bruh, Tari Eason has to be smarter than that😂…. Why would you even try to finish on the same side with WEMBY on your hip, you got to finish on the other side of the rim…. Wemby probably still would’ve blocked but it would’ve gave him a higher chance of making it 😂😂🤷🏽♂️"
Via @primetimejc_: "When you just simply layed the ball up what did you think was gonna happen??? 🤔😭😭"
Via @morganjay: "They should have a height cap in the NBA . This look like a 2k cheat"
The Spurs will now play their second game on Wednesday evening when they visit Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder.