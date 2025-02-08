Victor Wembanyama's Block Went Viral In Spurs-Hornets Game
On Friday evening, the San Antonio Spurs are playing LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.
During the game, star center Victor Wembanyama had a block that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "Wemby didn't even jump on this rejection 😳"
The 2024 Rookie of The Year had 16 points, nine rebounds, three assists and four blocks while shooting 7/19 from the field and 1/9 from the three-point range in his first 30 minutes of playing time.
Wembanyama came into the night with averages of 24.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per contest while shooting 47.8% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 42 games.
He was recently named to his first career NBA All-Star Game.
Via The NBA: "This time he jumped... but Wemby gets ANOTHER ❌"
While Wembanyama has played well, the Spurs entered the night as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.
They are 22-26 in their first 48 games (and just 3-7 over their last ten).
Following the Hornets, the Spurs will remain on the road when they visit the Orlando Magic on Saturday night in Florida.
As for the Hornets, they are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 12-36 record in their first 48 games.
They are in the middle of a six-game losing streak (and 2-8 over their last ten).
Following the Spurs, the Hornets will visit the Detroit Pistons on Sunday in Michigan.