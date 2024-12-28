Victor Wembanyama's Block Went Viral In Spurs-Nets Game
On Friday night, the San Antonio Spurs beat the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 96-87 at Barclays Center in New York.
Victor Wembanyama finished the victory with 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists and six blocks while shooting 7/14 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 35 mintues of playing time.
Via The NBA: "Wemby continues to be unreal on both ends.
19 PTS
6 BLK
7 REB
4 AST
3 3PM
Spurs get the W in Brooklyn!"
One of his blocks got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "WEMBY WITH THE ARM EXTENSION 🚫"
Wembanyama is off to an excellent start to the season with averages of 25.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 26 games.
Via StatMamba: "Victor Wembanyama this season:
25.2 PPG
10.1 RPG
4.0 BPG
3.4 3PM
48/36/88%
On pace to be the youngest center in NBA history to average 25+ PPG for a season 👽"
The Spurs are now 16-15 in their first 31 games of the season.
They snapped a two-game losing streak with the win.
Following the Nets, the Spurs will play their next game on Sunday evening when they visit Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.
As for the Nets, they dropped to 12-19 in 31 games.
They will resume action on Sunday afternoon when they visit the Orlando Magic in Florida.