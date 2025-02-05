Victor Wembanyama Comments On San Antonio Spurs Big Trade
Victor Wembanyma is only in his second season playing for the San Antonio Spurs.
That said, he is expected to be among the best players in NBA history (one day), so the Spurs are on the clock to build a strong roster.
On Monday, the Spurs made a huge move by landing 2023 NBA All-Star De'Aaron Fox in a blockbuster trade.
Fox is one of the most exciting points guards in the NBA.
He joins the Spurs with averages of 25.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field and 32.2% from the three-point range in 45 games.
After the trade, Wembanyama shared his thoughts.
Wembanyama (via ESPN's Michael C. Wright): "It just shows that they're not here to waste time and they're willing to take the next step on time. We’re moving forward. I think it’s a good step in the building of our future. I’m going to miss dearly my teammates."
Wembanyama was recently named to his first career NBA All-Star Game.
He is averaging 24.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 41 games.
The Spurs have been unable to make the NBA playoffs in each of the previous five years.
That said, they are also the same franchise that's won five NBA Championships since the 1999 season.
Right now, the Spurs are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-26 record in 47 games.