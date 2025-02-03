Victor Wembanyama's Current Status For Spurs-Grizzlies Game
On Monday evening, the San Antonio Spurs will be in Memphis to play the Grizzlies.
For the game, the Spurs could be without their best player, as Victor Wembanyama is on the injury report.
The 2024 Rookie of The Year missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via @SpursReporter: "Per the Spurs, Victor Wembanyama is once again questionable for today’s road game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Coach Mitch Johnson had indicated that Wembanyama would not be out very long but now faces the possibility of missing his second game in a row."
Wembanyama is averaging 24.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 40 games.
The Spurs are coming off a 105-103 loss to the Miami Heat (at home).
With the loss, they dropped to 21-25 in 46 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.
Over the last ten, the Spurs are 3-7.
Following the Grizzlies, they will play their next game on Wednesday when they visit the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.
As for the Grizzlies, they are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 33-16 record in 49 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and 8-2 over their last ten).
Earlier this month, the Grizzlies beat the Spurs by a score of 140-112 (in San Antonio).