Victor Wembanyama Does Something No Center In NBA History Has Ever Done
On Wednesday evening, the San Antonio Spurs are playing the Washington Wizards at home in Texas.
Victor Wembanyama had 39 points, four rebounds, one assist and two blocks while shooting 15/23 from the field and 7/13 from the three-point range in his first 21 minutes of playing time.
The 2024 Rookie of The Year also made NBA history.
Via StatMamba: "Victor Wembanyama is the first center in NBA history with three straight games of 5+ 3PM."
Wembanyama had come into the evening with averages of 19.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 31.3% from the three-point range.
He has established himself as one of the best defenders in the league, but offensively, there had been concerns at the start of the season.
With how he has played over the last three games, Wembanyama appears to be finding his groove on the offensive side of the ball.
Via Dan Weiss: "Victor Wembanyama is the first player in the NBA this season to have 6+ 3-point field goals in 3 consecutive games. The last 3 players to do that in the league since 2022 are Steph Curry, Trae Young, and Klay Thompson."
The Spurs are 5-6 in their first 11 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.
Following the Wizards, they will play their next game on Friday evening when they remain at home to host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.