Victor Wembanyama Does Something No NBA Player Has Done In 11 Years Against 76ers

Player of the Week Victor Wembanyama has 18 BLOCKS & 10 THREES over his last 2 games!



Wemby's Last 3 Games

26 PTS, 9 REB, 8 BLK (7 1st half), 6 3PT, 4 AST

30 PTS, 10 BLK, 7 REB, 4 3PT, 3 AST

42 PTS, 7 3PT, 6 REB, 5 AST, 4 BLKpic.twitter.com/nFaTx8l9fL