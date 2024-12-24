Victor Wembanyama Does Something No NBA Player Has Done In 11 Years Against 76ers
On Monday evening, the San Antonio Spurs faced off against the 76ers in Philadelphia.
The Spurs lost by a score of 111-106.
Despite the loss, Victor Wembanyama finished with 26 points, nine rebounds, four assists and eight blocks while shooting 9/19 from the field and 6/13 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via StatMuse: "Victor Wembanyama tonight:
26 PTS
9 REB
4 AST
8 BLK
First player with back-to-back 8+ BLK games since Anthony Davis in 2013."
Wembanyama had been coming off a game where he put up 30 points, seven rebounds, three assists and ten blocks while shooting 8/16 from the field.
Via Ballislife.com: "Player of the Week Victor Wembanyama has 18 BLOCKS & 10 THREES over his last 2 games!
Wemby's Last 3 Games
26 PTS, 9 REB, 8 BLK (7 1st half), 6 3PT, 4 AST
30 PTS, 10 BLK, 7 REB, 4 3PT, 3 AST
42 PTS, 7 3PT, 6 REB, 5 AST, 4 BLK"
The 2024 Rookie of The Year has averages of 24.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 35.6% from the three-point range in 24 games.