Victor Wembanyama Does Something No NBA Player Has Done In 6 Years
On Wednesday night, the San Antonio Spurs are playing the Memphis Grizzlies (at home).
Victor Wembanyama had five points, seven rebounds, two steals and eight blocks while shooting 2/8 from the field in his first 18 minutes of playing time.
The 2024 Rookie of The Year also made NBA history.
Via The NBA: "A 1H buzzer-beating block for Victor Wembanyama!
He's the first player with EIGHT rejections in a half since November 2018 😲"
Wembanyama came into the night with averages of 25.1 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per contest while shooting 48.2% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 33 games.
There is an excellent chance that the 21-year-old will make his first career NBA All-Star Game next month.
Via The NBA: "2 BLOCKS, 1 STEAL in 10 seconds 🤯 Wemby. 👽"
The Spurs have had a solid season, as they came into the night with a 19-19 record in 38 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.
They are coming off a dominant 126-102 victory over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Wembanyama finished with 23 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks while shooting 10/17 from the field.
Via ClutchPoints: "Victor Wembanyama has 8 BLOCKS at halftime of Spurs-Grizzlies, a career-high for any half 😲
Wemby's career-high in blocks is 10."
On Friday night, Wembanyama and the Spurs will host the Grizzlies (again).
They are 12-8 in 20 games at home.