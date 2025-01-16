Fastbreak

Victor Wembanyama Does Something No NBA Player Has Done In 6 Years

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama had an excellent first half against the Grizzlies.

Ben Stinar

Jan 13, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) hugs Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick after a game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

On Wednesday night, the San Antonio Spurs are playing the Memphis Grizzlies (at home).

Victor Wembanyama had five points, seven rebounds, two steals and eight blocks while shooting 2/8 from the field in his first 18 minutes of playing time.

The 2024 Rookie of The Year also made NBA history.

Via The NBA: "A 1H buzzer-beating block for Victor Wembanyama!

He's the first player with EIGHT rejections in a half since November 2018 😲"

Wembanyama came into the night with averages of 25.1 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per contest while shooting 48.2% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 33 games.

There is an excellent chance that the 21-year-old will make his first career NBA All-Star Game next month.

Via The NBA: "2 BLOCKS, 1 STEAL in 10 seconds 🤯 Wemby. 👽"

The Spurs have had a solid season, as they came into the night with a 19-19 record in 38 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

They are coming off a dominant 126-102 victory over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Wembanyama finished with 23 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks while shooting 10/17 from the field.

Via ClutchPoints: "Victor Wembanyama has 8 BLOCKS at halftime of Spurs-Grizzlies, a career-high for any half 😲

Wemby's career-high in blocks is 10."

On Friday night, Wembanyama and the Spurs will host the Grizzlies (again).

They are 12-8 in 20 games at home.

