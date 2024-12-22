Victor Wembanyama Does Something No NBA Player Has Ever Done In Trail Blazers-Spurs Game
On Saturday night, Victor Wembanyama had one of the best games of his career when the San Antonio Spurs beat the Portland Trail Blazers by a score of 114-94.
The 2024 Rookie of The Year finished with 30 points, seven rebounds, three assists and ten blocks while shooting 8/16 from the field and 4/8 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
He became the only player in NBA history with that stat line.
Via Underdog NBA: "Games with 10+ blocks since the 2020-21 season:
Victor Wembanyama - 2
Everyone else combined - 1
Wemby is now the only player to ever record 10 blocks and 4 threes in a game."
In addition, Wembanyma is now just the sixth player with 30+ points and 10+ blocks in a game.
Via NBA History: "Victor Wembanyama becomes the 6th player in NBA history to record 30+ points and 10+ blocks in a game, joining:
Hakeem Olajuwon - 5x
David Robinson - 3x
Artis Gilmore - 1x
Dwight Howard - 1x
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - 1x"
Wembanyama continues to make his case for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.
He is now averaging 24.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per contest while shooting 47.8% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range in 23 games.
Via StatMamba: "Victor Wembanyama has more career blocks than 91.1% of all players in NBA history."
The Spurs improved to 15-13 in their first 28 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.