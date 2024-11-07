Victor Wembanyama's Enormous Block Went Viral In Spurs-Rockets Game
On Wednesday evening, the San Antonio Spurs are playing the Houston Rockets in Texas.
During the first half, Victor Wembanyama had a huge block that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "THIS WEMBY REJECTION 🤯🤯"
Many NBA fans reacted to the big highlight.
@SpursReporter: "Wembanyama with a huge poster rejection of Jalen Green at the rim. 👀"
@heavenlybuckets: "Victor Wembanyama should have at least 3 dpoy’s when it’s all said and done"
@rushiesty38: "WEMBY ALWAYS GONE JUMP WIT YA WATCH OUT IT A BLOCK PARTY💪🏽💪🏽😎"
The Spurs are coming off a 113-104 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday in California.
That said Wembanyama had 24 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, three steals and nine blocks while shooting 9/22 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Via Yahoo Sports: "Total blocks this season:
New York Knicks: 21
Philadelphia 76ers: 24
Chicago Bulls: 26
Victor Wembanyama: 27
Wemby is currently averaging 3.9 blocks per game"
Wembanyama is averaging 18.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 22.0% from the three-point range in seven games.
Following the Rockets, the Spurs will play their next game on Thursday evening when they host Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers.
As for the Rockets, they entered the night with a 4-3 record in their first seven games of the new season.