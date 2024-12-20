Victor Wembanyama's Four-Point Play Went Viral In Hawks-Spurs Game
On Thursday evening, the San Antonio Spurs are playing the Atlanta Hawks (at home) in Texas.
During the game, Victor Wembanyama made a tough shot that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "WEMBY 4-POINT PLAY FROM DEEP"
Wembanyama had 22 points, two rebounds, three assists and two blocks while shooting 5/8 from the field and 4/6 from the three-point range in his first 14 minutes of playing time.
Many fans on social media reacted to the highlight.
@postjusquamort: "This is such a weak whistle. They're giving Wemby all the calls. Just gave him continuation on a bucket that occurred several seconds after a foul on the floor"
@DaFuturMrKc: "The issue with the game in real time. Great he made it but off a break.. your 7+ footer pulls a 38ft shot... lol"
@PrizePicks: "can’t even come close to guarding that 😭 "
@kyreediculous: "I have a love and hate relationship with him shooting 3s but it makes him more difficult to guard so"
@TVGuy_JR: "Bro 7’7 and taking 35’ jumpers with 20 seconds on the clock
What happened to the game i would watch casually?"
Wembanyma entered play with averages of 23.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 21 games.
The 2024 Rookie of The Year will have an excellent chance to make the NBA All-Star Game.
The Spurs are 13-13 in their first 26 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.