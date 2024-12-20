Fastbreak

Victor Wembanyama's Four-Point Play Went Viral In Hawks-Spurs Game

Victor Wembanyama made a tough shot during Thursday's game.

Nov 23, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates in the second half against the Golden State Warriors at Frost Bank Center.
On Thursday evening, the San Antonio Spurs are playing the Atlanta Hawks (at home) in Texas.

During the game, Victor Wembanyama made a tough shot that got a lot of views on social media.

Via The NBA: "WEMBY 4-POINT PLAY FROM DEEP"

Wembanyama had 22 points, two rebounds, three assists and two blocks while shooting 5/8 from the field and 4/6 from the three-point range in his first 14 minutes of playing time.

Many fans on social media reacted to the highlight.

@postjusquamort: "This is such a weak whistle. They're giving Wemby all the calls. Just gave him continuation on a bucket that occurred several seconds after a foul on the floor"

@DaFuturMrKc: "The issue with the game in real time. Great he made it but off a break.. your 7+ footer pulls a 38ft shot... lol"

@PrizePicks: "can’t even come close to guarding that 😭 "

@kyreediculous: "I have a love and hate relationship with him shooting 3s but it makes him more difficult to guard so"

@TVGuy_JR: "Bro 7’7 and taking 35’ jumpers with 20 seconds on the clock

What happened to the game i would watch casually?"

Wembanyma entered play with averages of 23.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 21 games.

The 2024 Rookie of The Year will have an excellent chance to make the NBA All-Star Game.

Dec 15, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) dribbles against Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) in the second half at Frost Bank Center.

The Spurs are 13-13 in their first 26 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.