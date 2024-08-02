Victor Wembanyama Got Dunked On In Germany-France Game
On Friday afternoon, France and Germany faced off at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Germany won by a score of 85-71 to improve to 3-0 in the tournament, while France dropped to 2-1.
San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama finished the loss with 14 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block while shooting 5/11 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range.
However, he was on the wrong end of a massive highlight (h/t ClutchPoints).
Via ClutchPoints: "Franz Wagner switched hands and dunked it on Wemby 😲"
Wembanyama is usually on the right end of highlights, so the play got a lot of views on social media.
Wagner had an incredible game with 26 points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block while shooting 8/15 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range.
Via StatMuse: "German duo today:
Schroder — 26 PTS | 9 AST | 4-7 3P
Franz — 26 PTS | 5 REB | 6-10 FG
The reigning World Champs are undefeated."
The only three teams that remain undefeated are Canada, America and Germany.
As for Wembanyama, he is coming off a sensational rookie year in the NBA.
The 20-year-old entered the league with a lot of hype and has been able to live up to every prediction so far.
He finished the year with averages of 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 71 games.