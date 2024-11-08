Victor Wembanyama's Gregg Popovich Statement Went Viral After Trail Blazers-Spurs Game
On Thursday evening, the San Antonio Spurs beat the Portland Trail Blazers by a score of 118-105.
The Spurs played without head coach Gregg Popovich for the second straight game, as he is currently dealing with a health issue.
After the Spurs defeated Portland, Victor Wembanyama spoke about Popovich after the game (h/t NBA on ESPN).
Wembanyama: "We don't hear a lot from Pop, but let's say they keep us informed as much as we're allowed to know. I'm not worried about him. I know he's going to come back soon."
Wembanyama's statement about the legendary coach coming back soon is excellent news, as there is limited information about what Popovich is currently dealing with.
The 2024 Rookie of The Year finished Thursday's game with 12 points, eight rebounds, two assists, four steals and three blocks while shooting 4/13 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
With the victory, the Spurs improved to 4-5 in their first nine games of the new season.
Following the Trail Blazers, they will play their next game on Saturday when they host the Utah Jazz in San Antonio.
Via The San Antonio Spurs: "8️⃣ guys in double-digits last night 👏
Keldon: 17 PTS, 11 REB, 3 AST
Malaki: 17 PTS, 3 AST
Stephon: 14 PTS, 6 AST, 3 REB
Julian: 14 PTS, 6 REB
Zach: 14 PTS, 3 AST
Victor: 12 PTS, 8 REB, 4 STL, 3 BLK
Harrison B: 11 PTS, 7 REB
Blake: 10 PTS, 8 AST"
Popovich is in his 29th season at the helm for the Spurs.
He has led them to five NBA Championships.