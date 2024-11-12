Victor Wembanyama's Incredible Block Went Viral In Kings-Spurs Game
On Monday evening, the San Antonio Spurs are playing the Sacramento Kings in Texas.
During the first half, Victor Wembanyama had a big block on Domantas Sabonis that got a lot of views on social media.
The 2024 Rookie of The Year had 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 6/10 from the field in his first 18 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "NEVER out of the play 💥
Wemby's agility is off the charts!"
Many fans reacted to the highlight.
@Tonk1245: "He is like a wall
Very good block"
@LaRespectful_: "How did he recover that fast? 😭"
@PrizePicks: "that’s crazy that move by Sabonis there is money on anyone else"
@mxitiandniles: "His ability to recover is just video game like"
Wembanyama came into the evening with averages of 18.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 28.2% from the three-point range in ten games.
The Spurs 4-6 in their first ten games of the new season.
They most recently lost to the Utah Jazz by a score of 111-110.
Wembanyama finished with 24 points, 16 rebounds and seven blocks while shooting 8/15 from the field in 33 minutes.
Following the Kings, the Spurs will remain at home to host the Washington Wizards on Wednesday evening.
As for the Kings, they are 6-4 in their first ten games.
Following the Spurs, they will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they host the Phoenix Suns.