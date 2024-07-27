Victor Wembanyama's Incredible Dunk Went Viral In France-Brazil Game
On Saturday, France and Brazil faced off in their first game of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
France won the game by a score of 78-66, and San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama was brilliant.
He led the way with 19 points, nine rebounds, two assists, four steals and three blocks while shooting 7/13 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range.
During the game, Wembanyama had a huge dunk that got a lot of views on social media (h/t Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer).
Bleacher Report posted an incredible photo of the dunk.
Via Bleacher Report: "WEMBY REALLY DID THE SPACE JAM DUNK IN THE OLYMPICS 😱"
Evan Sidery also added more context.
Via Sidery: "France was down 12 to Brazil before Victor Wembanyama decided to singlehandedly take over the game.
Wemby with a massive poster dunk showing off his 8-foot wingspan."
Wembanyama continues to amaze fans as he is only 20 years old and is arguably a top-10 player in the NBA.
He was the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and finished his rookie year with averages of 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 71 games.
In addition to Wembanyama's big day, France was also led by Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum.
He had 19 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals while shooting 6/13 from the field and 3/9 from the three-point range.