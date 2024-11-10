Victor Wembanyama Made NBA History In Jazz-Spurs Game
On Saturday evening, the San Antonio Spurs hosted the Utah Jaz in Texas.
The Spurs lost by a score of 111-110 to fall to 4-6 in their first ten games.
Despite the loss, Victor Wembanyama finished with an impressive 24 points, 16 rebounds and seven blocks while shooting 8/15 from the field and 6/9 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history with his stat line.
Via The NBA: "Victor Wembanyama this afternoon...
👽 24 PTS 👽 16 REB 👽 7 BLK 👽 6 3PM (career high)
He is the first player in NBA history to record multiple games with 20+ PTS, 15+ REB, 5+ BLK, and 5+ 3PM!"
Wembanyama is averaging 18.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 28.2% from the three-point range in ten games.
While the 2024 Rookie of The Year has gotten off to a slow start to the season offensively, he is arguably the best defender in the NBA at just 20 years old.
The Spurs will play their next game on Monday evening when they remain at home to host the Sacramento Kings.
Last season, they were the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.
It's been five years since the Spurs have been able to reach the NBA playoffs.
As for the Jazz, they improved to 2-7 in their first nine games.
They will play their next game on Tuesday when they host the Phoenix Suns.