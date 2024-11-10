Victor Wembanyama Made NBA History In Jazz-Spurs Game

Victor Wembanyama this afternoon...



👽 24 PTS

👽 16 REB

👽 7 BLK

👽 6 3PM (career high)



He is the first player in NBA history to record multiple games with 20+ PTS, 15+ REB, 5+ BLK, and 5+ 3PM! pic.twitter.com/j3wDFloOOk