Victor Wembanyama Made NBA History In Spurs-Celtics Game
On Wednesday evening, the San Antonio Spurs are playing the Boston Celtics.
Victor Wembanyama had six points, four rebounds, one assist and one block while shooting 3/8 from the field in his first 12 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via The NBA: "85 games in a row with a block for @wemby 🤯🤯
That's the longest streak in nearly 30 years!"
The 2024 Rookie of The Year entered play with averages of 24.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 45 games.
Via Jordan Howenstine (San Antonio Spurs PR): "Victor Wembanyama now has a block in 85 straight games - passing Hakeem Olajuwon for the 5th-longest streak in NBA history.
Only Patrick Ewing, Mark Eaton and Dikembe Mutombo have longer streaks ever."
The Spurs are currently the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 23-28 record in 51 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.
Following Boston, the Spurs will play their next game on Feburary 20 when they return home to host Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in San Antonio.
Via Howenstine: "For context, longest block streaks in their careers:
David Robinson - 61
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - 61
Dwight Howard - 44
Tim Duncan - 41
Shaquille O'Neal - 32"
As for the Celtics, they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-16 record in 54 games.