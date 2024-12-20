Fastbreak

Victor Wembanyama Made NBA History In Spurs-Hawks Game

Victor Wembanyama had an excellent performance against the Hawks.

Ben Stinar

Dec 8, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) in the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
On Thursday evening, the San Antonio Spurs hosted the Atlanta Hawks in Texas.

The Spurs won by a score of 133-126 (in overtime).

Victor Wembanyama exploded for 42 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals and four blocks while shooting 13/24 from the field and 7/15 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.

He also made NBA history with his stat line.

Via StatMamba: "Wemby tonight:

42 PTS
6 REB
5 AST
2 STL
4 BLK
7 3P

The first player in NBA history to reach those numbers in a game."

Wembanyama will likely make his first NBA All-Star Game this season.

The 2024 Rookie of The Year is now averaging 24.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range in 22 games.

Via Underdog NBA: "Victor Wembanyama tonight:

42 PTS
7 3PM
6 REB
5 AST
4 BLK

Second player in NBA history with this stat line (Vince Carter, 2001 East Semifinals)."

With the victory, the Spurs improved to 14-13 in their first 27 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

Via @big_business_: "Victor Wembanyama in his last 11 games:

42 PTS 6 REB 5 AST 2 STL 4 BLK
20 PTS 12 REB 7 BLK
28 PTS 7 REB 7 AST
25 PTS 10 REB 3 BLK
15 PTS 13 REB 7 AST
34 PTS 14 REB 11 AST
20 PTS 10 REB 3 BLK
34 PTS 7 REB 6/14 3PT
25 PTS 7 REB 9 AST
28 PTS 14 REB 5 AST
50 PTS 6 REB 8/16 3PT"

The Spurs will play their next game on Saturday when they host the Portland Trail Blazers.

At home, they have gone 10-7 in 17 games.

