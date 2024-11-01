Victor Wembanyama Made NBA History In Spurs-Jazz Game
On Thursday evening, the San Antonio Spurs beat the Utah Jazz by a score of 106-88 in Salt Lake City.
2024 Rookie of The Year Victor Wembanyama finished with 25 points, ten rebounds, six assists, five steals and five blocks while shooting 9/20 from the field and 4/13 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history with his stat line.
Via Underdog NBA: "Victor Wembanyama tonight: 25 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, 5 steals, 5 blocks
Players with multiple 5x5 games in NBA history:
Hakeem Olajuwon - 6
Andrei Kirilenko - 3
Wemby - 2"
With the victory, the Spurs improved to 2-3 in their first five games of the new season.
Even more important, Wembanyama rebounded in a significant way after one of the worst games of his NBA career.
Via StatMuse: "Victor Wembanyama is the only player younger than 22 years old with a 5x5 game
He has two — he's only 20."
Wembanyama is averaging 18.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists. 1.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per contest while shooting 41.9% from the field and 23.5% from the three-point range in his first five games.
Following the Jazz, the Spurs will now play their next game on Saturday evening when they return home to host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Spurs have been unable to make the NBA playoffs since 2019, but there is a lot of excitement around the team due to Wembanyama.