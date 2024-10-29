Victor Wembanyama Made San Antonio Spurs History Against Rockets
On Monday evening, the San Antonio Spurs lost to the Houston Rockets (at home) by a score of 106-101.
Victor Wembanyama had 14 points, 20 rebounds, five assists and four blocks while shooting 6/14 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
The 2024 Rookie of The Year made Spurs history.
Via ESPN's Michael C. Wright: "Wembanyama is now the 4th Spur in franchise history w/20 rebounds and 5 assists in multiple games, joining Tim Duncan, David Robinson and Dennis Rodman."
Wembanyama is averaging 20.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.7 blocks per contest while shooting 42.9% from the field and 22.2% from the three-point range in three games.
Many believe that he can be an All-Star as soon as this season.
That said, the Spurs are off to a 1-2 start to the new season in their first three games.
On Wednesday, they will resume action when they go up against Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder (in Oklahoma).
Holmgren and Wembanyama are two of the best young stars in the NBA, which makes the matchup highly anticipated.
Wembanyama finished his rookie season with averages of 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range.
Meanwhile, Holmgren (who came in second for Rookie of The Year) had averages of 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 53.0% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range.