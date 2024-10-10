Victor Wembanyama Makes Bold Chris Paul Statement After Spurs Preseason Game
On Wednesday evening, Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama made their (preseason) debut as San Antonio Spurs teammates.
Paul is one of the best point guards in NBA history, so his addition to the Spurs has fans excited for what he can unlock in Wembanyama's game.
Right away, they connected for a huge highlight that went viral on social media.
Via The NBA: "CP3 UP TOP TO WEMBY 😱
San Antonio's new connection is getting warmed up in #NBAPreseason action!"
After the game, Wembanyama met with the media and spoke about Paul.
Wembanyama: "A lob is an easy dunk, an easy basket, and teams, this is one of the first things they think about to guard, so it's not as easy as it seems to throw lobs. If there's one guy in this league who can throw them, it's probably him."
Paul finished his first game as a Spur with five points, two rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 2/4 from the field in 23 minutes.
At 39, the future Hall of Famer is no longer in the prime of his career, but he is still an elite floor general who is expected to make the Spurs a lot better.
In addition to the Spurs, Paul has also spent time with the Hornets, Thunder, Rockets, Clippers, Suns and Warriors.
The Spurs will play their first game of the regular season on October 24 when they visit Kyrie Irving and the Mavericks in Dallas.
They have missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous five seasons.