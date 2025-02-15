Victor Wembanyama Makes Bold Luka Doncic Statement
Victor Wembanyama has already established himself as one of the best 25 players in the NBA.
That said, he is only 21, so being an NBA star is still very new for the San Antonio Spurs center.
Recently, Wembanyama spoke highly of Luka Doncic when he was asked about his welcome to the NBA moment (via the NBA on TNT).
Reporter: "What was your welcome to the NBA moment?"
Wembanyama: "Just my very first game. Playing against Luka. On that day, I saw a level of basketball that I had never seen before."
That game, the Dallas Mavericks won by a score of 126-119 (in San Antono).
Doncic finished with 33 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals while shooting 13/25 from the field and 3/11 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Via The Dallas Mavericks (on October 25, 2023): "Luka Doncic has the first opening night triple-double in Mavs history.
33 PTS | 13 REB | 10 AST"
Meanwhile, Wembanyma finished his first career NBA game with 15 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block while shooting 6/9 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range in 23 minutes of playing time.
Doncic (who was recently traded to the Los Angeles Lakers) is currently averaging 27.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in 24 games for the Mavs and Lakers this season.