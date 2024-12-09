Victor Wembanyama Makes Honest Chris Paul Statement After Pelicans-Spurs Game
On Sunday evening, the San Antonio Spurs beat the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 121-116.
Even bigger than the victory was that Chris Paul moved ahead of Jason Kidd for second on the NBA's all-time assists list.
Via NBA History: "Chris Paul moved to 2nd all-time in assists last night… passing one of NBA history’s most iconic dime-droppers!"
After the game, Victor Wembanyama was asked about his new teammate when he met with the media.
Wembanyama: "As a teammate, it's just incredible how he doesn't just do things halfway. He's never just on the court to be on the court. He's actually trying to win, trying to find solutions. I think it's a really unique thing; a trait that you find in all these players, those greats that stick around for years and years. They're not here just to be here. He's really purposeful."
Wembanyama finished the victory with 25 points, ten rebounds, one assist and three blocks while shooting 9/16 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 26 minutes of playing time.
While Paul is nearing the end of his Hall of Fame career, Wembanyama is just beginning what is expected to be a superstar run (which makes for an intriguing dynamic).
With the victory, the Spurs improved to 12-12 in 24 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games.
Following New Orleans, the Spurs will visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.