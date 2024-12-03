Victor Wembanyama Makes Honest Statement After Spurs-Kings Game
On Sunday night, the San Antonio Spurs beat the Sacramento Kings by a score of 127-125 in California.
Victor Wembanyama had another dominant game, finishing with 34 points, 14 rebounds, 11 assists, one steal and three blocks while shooting 11/17 from the field and 5/9 from the three-point range.
After the game, the 2024 Rookie of The Year was asked an intriguing question when he met with the media.
Reporter: "How does it feel? What is the experience of being a young, perhaps generational talent, a rising star in the NBA? What is the experience of that for you?"
Wembanyama: "I feel very lucky. Before every game and every day, I just say thanks and remember that I'm one of the luckiest persons alive and that I have the chance to live this incredible life... Being recognized as such is secondary. Living that as a dream is what I feel."
Wembanyama is off to a strong start to the year with averages of 24.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per contest while shooting 48.4% from the field and 35.0% from the three-point range in his first 17 games.
Via The NBA: "WEMBY'S SUNDAY TRIPLE-DOUBLE:
👽 34 PTS (64.7 FG%)
👽 14 REB
👽 11 AST (career high)
👽 3 BLK
👽 5 3PM"
The Spurs improved to 11-9 in their first 20 games, which has them as the 10th seed in the Western Confernece.
They will continue their road trip on Tuesday evening against Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.