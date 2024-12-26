Victor Wembanyama Makes Honest Statement After Spurs-Knicks Game
On Wednesday afternoon, the San Antonio Spurs played the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
The game was an absoloute thriller, as the Knicks won by a score 117-114.
Even with the loss, Victor Wembanyama had a huge day with 42 points, 18 rebounds, four assists, one steal and four blocks while shooting 16/31 from the field and 6/16 from the three-point range.
Via NBA Central: "Victor Wembanyama over his last 7 games:
42 PTS - 18 REB - 4 BLK
26 PTS - 8 BLK - 6 3PM
30 PTS - 7 REB - 10 BLK
42 PTS - 4 BLK - 7 3PM
20 PTS - 12 REB - 7 BLK
28 PTS - 7 REB - 7 AST
25 PTS - 10 REB - 3 BLK "
After the game, Wembanyama was honest about the loss when he met with the media.
Wembanyama: "We were close, but we lack some attributes at times... I don't think it was a game about momentum. I think it was a game about being dogs... They didn't win against us because they played better basketball. Not at all."
Wembanyama is now averaging 25.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range.
It's very likely that the 2024 Rookie of The Year makes the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.
The Spurs dropped to 15-15 in 30 games, which has them as the 11th seed.