Victor Wembanyama Makes Honest Statement At Spurs Media Day
The San Antonio Spurs have been unable to make the NBA playoffs for five straight seasons, and they are coming off another tough year.
That said, they enter the 2024-25 season as one of the most intriguing teams to watch.
2024 Rookie of The Year Victor Wembanyama is expected to establish himself as an All-Star, and he will be playing next to newcomers Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes.
He finished his first season in the NBA with averages of 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range.
On Monday, the Spurs had media day in San Antonio, Texas.
Wembanyama made an honest statement about the team's expectations (h/t Hector Ladesma of ClutchPoints).
Wembanyama: "Last year, our expectations for ourselves was to learn... This year, we expect us to win."
Despite Wembanyama's strong rookie year, the Spurs were among the worst teams in the NBA.
They finished as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.
There is good reason to believe that the Spurs will be able to compete for a spot in the 2025 play-in tournament with the improvement of Wembanyama and the new additions of Barnes and Paul.
The Spurs will play their first preseason game on October 7 when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder.
They have six preseason games before they open up the regular season on October 24 against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (on the road).