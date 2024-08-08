Victor Wembanyama's Massive Dunk Went Viral In France-Germany Game

FRANCE BEATS GERMANY 73-69 AND IS HEADING TO THE FINAL 🔥🇫🇷



Wemby: 11 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 3 BLK

Guerschon Yabusele: 17 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST



They will play the winner of USA vs. Serbia for gold 👀 pic.twitter.com/W2D9mGUYPx