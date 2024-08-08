Fastbreak

Victor Wembanyama's Massive Dunk Went Viral In France-Germany Game

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama had a huge highlight during Thursday's game.

Ben Stinar

Mar 27, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) dunks the ball against the Utah Jazz during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
On Thursday afternoon, France and Germany faced off at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

France won by a score of 73-69 to improve to 4-1 in the tournament.

They will now head to the Gold medal game and face off against Team USA or Serbia.

Via House of Highlights: "FRANCE BEATS GERMANY 73-69 TO ADVANCE TO GOLD MEDAL GAME 🚨🇫🇷"

During the game, San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama had a huge dunk that got a lot of views on social media.

Via NBC Olympics & Paralympics: "VICTOR WEMBANYAMA WITH A POSTERIZING DUNK!! 🇫🇷🤯

📺 USA Network and Peacock | #ParisOlympics"

Wembanyama finished the victory with 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks while shooting 4/17 from the field and 1/8 from the three-point range.

Via Bleacher Report: "FRANCE BEATS GERMANY 73-69 AND IS HEADING TO THE FINAL 🔥🇫🇷

Wemby: 11 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 3 BLK Guerschon Yabusele: 17 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST

They will play the winner of USA vs. Serbia for gold 👀"

On the other hand, Germany was led by Brooklyn Nets star Dennis Schroder.

The veteran point guard finished with 18 points, two rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 6/18 from the field and 3/11 from the three-point range.

Germany had been 4-0 before getting eliminated.

Wembanyama continues to prove that he is already among the best 15 players in the world at just 20-years-old.

The 2024 Rookie of The Year finished his first season in the NBA with averages of 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest.

