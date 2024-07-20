Victor Wembanyama's Move On Dillon Brooks Went Viral In Canada-France Game
Victor Wembanyama is currently playing for France as they get ready for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
On Friday, the team faced off against Canada for an exhibition game.
Canada won by a score of 85-73.
Despite the loss, Wembanyama finished with 10 points, four rebounds, seven assists and two steals while shooting 4/7 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 26 minutes of playing time.
He also had a big highlight on Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks that went viral on social media.
Via The NBA: "Tough shot and Wemby's parents are loving it! 👏"
Wembanyama is coming off an incredible season where he won the 2024 Rookie of The Year.
He finished his first season with the San Antonio Spurs averaging 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 71 games.
Meanwhile, Brooks finished the game with eight points, two rebounds and two steals while shooting 2/4 from the three-point range in 26 minutes of playing time.
He is coming off his first season playing for the Rockets.
The former Oregon star finished the year with averages of 12.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 42.8% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 72 games.
France also features NBA players Bilal Coulibaly, Evan Fournier and Rudy Gobert.
As for Canada, they have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Andrew Nembhard, RJ Barrett, Kelly Olynyk, Trey Lyles, Dwight Powell and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.