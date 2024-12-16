Victor Wembanyama's Move On Julius Randle Went Viral In Timberwolves-Spurs Game
On Sunday evening, the San Antonio Spurs are playing the Minnesota Timberwolves (at home).
During the game, Victor Wembanyama had a big highlight that got a lot of views on social media.
After a ball fake on Julius Randle, the 2024 Rookie of The Year finished off the play with a big dunk.
Via The NBA: "Wemby with authority 😤"
Wembanyama had 14 points, five rebounds, four assists and five blocks while shooting 5/11 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in his first 19 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "The fake & slam from Wemby is TEXTBOOK 💪 "
Wembanyama entered the night with averages of 23.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 34.1% from the three-point range in 20 games.
He has helped the Spurs get off to a 13-12 start in their first 25 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the west.
They are only 1.0 games back of the Denver Nuggets for the sixth seed.
Following the Timberwolves, the Spurs will play their next game on Thursday evening when they host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in San Antonio.
As for Randle, the All-Star forward is in his first year playing for the Timberwovles after getting traded (via the New York Knicks).
He is averaging 20.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 35.1% from the three-point range in 24 games.