Victor Wembanyama's Move On Rudy Gobert Went Viral In Timberwolves-Spurs Game

Victor Wembanyama had a fantastic move on Rudy Gobert.

Ben Stinar

Jan 27, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) drives to the basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) during the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
On Saturday evening, the San Antonio Spurs are playing the Minnesota Timberwolves (at home).

During the first half, Victor Wembanyama had a move on 2024 Defensive Player of The Year Rudy Gobert that went viral on social media.

Wembanyama put up 15 points, three rebounds, two assists and two blocks while shooting 7/12 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in his first 21 minutes.

Via NBA on ESPN: "Nifty move 🔥"

Wembanyama and Gobert were teammates on France at the 2024 Olympics in Paris (they won the Silver medal).

France
Aug 8, 2024; Paris, France; France power forward Victor Wembanyama (32) and centre Rudy Gobert (27) celebrate after the game against Germany in a men's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Many NBA fans reacted to the viral highlight in the comments.

@michalstudzinski: "How's it possible that some that tall moves that well"

@thatsduusay: "Buddy been giving him work since he was 16😂I’m not surprised he still struggling"

@codyp32: "this y’all’s 4x DPOY? bro he gets cooked every season, legit on everyone’s highlights and he’s somehow a 4x DPOY 😭"

@rahfrmnw: "Gobert gonna be the first player in nba history to get cooked out of the league 😂"

Wembanyama entered the evening with averages of 18.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per contest while shooting 41.9% from the field and 23.5% from the three-point range in five games.

That said, the Spurs are just 2-3.

Following the Timberwolves, they will visit James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday evening in California.

As for the Timberwolves, they came into the matchup with a 3-2 record in their first five games of the season.

