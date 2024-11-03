Victor Wembanyama's Move On Rudy Gobert Went Viral In Timberwolves-Spurs Game
On Saturday evening, the San Antonio Spurs are playing the Minnesota Timberwolves (at home).
During the first half, Victor Wembanyama had a move on 2024 Defensive Player of The Year Rudy Gobert that went viral on social media.
Wembanyama put up 15 points, three rebounds, two assists and two blocks while shooting 7/12 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in his first 21 minutes.
Via NBA on ESPN: "Nifty move 🔥"
Wembanyama and Gobert were teammates on France at the 2024 Olympics in Paris (they won the Silver medal).
Many NBA fans reacted to the viral highlight in the comments.
@michalstudzinski: "How's it possible that some that tall moves that well"
@thatsduusay: "Buddy been giving him work since he was 16😂I’m not surprised he still struggling"
@codyp32: "this y’all’s 4x DPOY? bro he gets cooked every season, legit on everyone’s highlights and he’s somehow a 4x DPOY 😭"
@rahfrmnw: "Gobert gonna be the first player in nba history to get cooked out of the league 😂"
Wembanyama entered the evening with averages of 18.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per contest while shooting 41.9% from the field and 23.5% from the three-point range in five games.
That said, the Spurs are just 2-3.
Following the Timberwolves, they will visit James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday evening in California.
As for the Timberwolves, they came into the matchup with a 3-2 record in their first five games of the season.