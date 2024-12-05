Victor Wembanyama's Official Injury Status For Bulls-Spurs Game
On Thursday evening, the San Antonio Spurs will host the Chicago Bulls in Texas.
For the game, they will be without their best player, as Victor Wembanyama has been ruled out.
The 2024 Rookie of The Year has averages of 23.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 18 games.
Via NBA on ESPN: "The San Antonio Spurs ruled out star Victor Wembanyama for Thursday’s game against the Chicago Bulls due to bilateral low back soreness."
The Spurs are 11-10 in 21 games, which has them as the 10th seed in the Western Conference.
They are coming off a 104-93 loss to the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.
Wembanyama finished with 15 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block while shooting 6/18 from the field and 1/9 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Following the Bulls, the Spurs will play their next game on Friday evening when they host the Sacramento Kings.
They have been good at home, going 8-4 in 12 games played in San Antonio.
As for the Bulls, they enter play as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 9-13 record in 22 games.
They most recently beat the Brooklyn Nets (at home) by a score of 128-102.
Following San Antonio, the Bulls will play their next game on Friday when they return home to host the Indiana Pacers at the United Center.