Victor Wembanyama's Official Injury Status For Jazz-Spurs Game
On Thursday evening, the San Antonio Spurs will host the Utah Jazz in Texas.
For the game, the Spurs will remain without their best player, as Victor Wembanyama has been ruled out.
Wembanyama has missed each of the previous two games, so this will be his third straight out of action.
Via Underdog NBA: "Victor Wembanyama (knee) listed out for Thursday."
Wembanyama is averaging 22.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 33.9% from the three-point range in his first 13 games of the season.
The Spurs are currently the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 7-8 record in their first 15 games.
They most recently beat the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 110-104.
Keldon Johnson led the team with 22 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Following their showdown with the Jazz, the Spurs will play their next game on Saturday evening when they host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
The Spurs have gone 6-3 in the nine games they have played in San Antonio.
As for the Jazz, they are the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 3-11 record in 14 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.
On the road, the Jazz are 2-6 in the eight games they have played away from Salt Lake City.
Following the Spurs, they will play their next game on Saturday when they return home to host the New York Knicks.