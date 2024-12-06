Victor Wembanyama's Official Injury Status For Kings-Spurs Game
On Friday evening, the San Antonio Spurs will host the Sacramento Kings in Texas.
For the game, the Spurs will likely remain without their best player, as Victor Wembanyama is doubtful on the injury report.
The 2024 Rookie of The Year also missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of the starting lineup.
Via ESPN's Michael C. Wright: "Victor Wembanyama is officially listed as doubtful for tonight."
Wembanyama is currently averaging 23.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 18 games.
The Spurs have had a solid start to the season with an 11-11 record in their first 22 games.
They are the 11th seed in the Western Conference but just 3.5 games back of the Houston Rockets for second.
That said, the Spurs are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.
Most recently, the Spurs lost to the Chicago Bulls (without Wembanyama) by a score of 139-124.
Following the Kings, they will play their next game on Sunday when they host the New Orleans Pelicans.
At home, the Spurs have gone 8-5 in the 13 games they have played in San Antonio, Texas.
As for the Kings, they have gone 10-13 in their first 23 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the west.
They have gone 5-6 in the 11 games they have played on the road away from Sacramento, California.