Victor Wembanyama's Official Injury Status For Pelicans-Spurs Game
On Sunday evening, the San Antonio Spurs will host the New Orleans Pelicans in Texas.
For the game, Victor Wembanyama is officially listed as questionable on the injury report.
The 2024 Rookie of The Year has missed each of the previous two games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Victor Wembanyama (back) listed questionable for Sunday."
Tom Orsborn of San Antonio Express-News reported more details on Saturday.
Via Orsborn: "Spurs expect Wemby to return Sunday against New Orleans after sitting out the last two games with a sore lower back. Good news for a team that’s lost its last three games and has given up 279 points in the last two."
Wembanyama is averaging 23.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 18 games.
The Spurs enter play as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with an 11-12 record in 23 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak (two were without Wembanyama).
Following Sunday's showdown with the Pelicans, the Spurs will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.
As for the Pelicans, they have had a tough season due to injuries.
They enter the contest as the 15th seed (last place) in the Western Conference with a 5-19 record in 24 games.
Following San Antonio, the Pelicans will play the Sacramento Kings on Thursday evening (at home) in New Orleans.