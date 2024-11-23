Victor Wembanyama's Official Injury Status For Warriors-Spurs Game
On Saturday evening, the San Antonio Spurs will host the Golden State Warriors in Texas.
For the game, the Spurs could get their best player back in action, as 2024 Rookie of The Year Victor Wembanyama is listed as questionable on the injury report.
He has missed each of the previous three games.
Via Tom Orsborn of San Antonio Express-News: "Spurs have upgraded Wembanyama (bruised right knee) and Vassell (sore left knee) to questionable for Saturday night vs. Golden State. The pair has missed the last three games.
Keldon Johnson has been added to the injury report as questionable with a tight right hamstring."
Wembanyama is averaging 22.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 33.9% from the three-point range in his first 13 games.
The Spurs are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with an 8-8 record in their first 16 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.
Most recently, the Spurs beat the Utah Jazz by a score of 126-118 (at home).
Following the Warriors, they will play their next game on Tuesday when they visit the Jazz (in Salt Lake City).
As for the Warriors, they are coming off a 112-108 victory over the Pelicans on Friday in New Orleans.
They are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 12-3 record in 15 games.
Following San Antonio, the Warriors will return home to host the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.