Victor Wembanyama's One-Handed Alley-Oop Dunk Went Viral In Spurs-76ers Game

Victor Wembanyama had a big highlight during Monday's game.

Ben Stinar

Nov 4, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) dunks for the basket against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

UPDATE: The Spurs lost by a score of 111-106.

On Monday night, Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs are playing the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center.

During the first half, the 2024 Rookie of The Year had a huge highlight that got a lot of views on social media.

Via The NBA: "Victor Wembanyama is doing things 😳👽"

Wembanyama had 23 points, eight rebounds, four assists and eight blocks while shooting 8/17 from the field and 5/11 from the three-point range in his first 33 minutes of playing time.

Many fans reacted to the highlight.

@BeeSupreme_: "lol it’s wild that Castle & Wemby have good chemistry like this already. They’ve made some really cool highlight plays together."

@InitiumIvy: "He’s insane"

@punkrockcoach: "Dude is SPECIAL!!! 🔥🔥"

@authorityhop: "This is really what the people want to see; less 3s, more plays at the basket; some more defense with this would be nice; this was way too easy --"

Wembanyama entered play with averages of 24.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per contest while shooting 47.8% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range in 23 games.

He appears to have an excellent chance of making the 2025 NBA All-Star Game in February.

The Spurs have also been a lot better than they were during Wembanyama's rookie season.

They are currently 15-13 in 28 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

Currently, the Spurs are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

