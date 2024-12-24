Victor Wembanyama's One-Handed Alley-Oop Dunk Went Viral In Spurs-76ers Game
UPDATE: The Spurs lost by a score of 111-106.
On Monday night, Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs are playing the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center.
During the first half, the 2024 Rookie of The Year had a huge highlight that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "Victor Wembanyama is doing things 😳👽"
Wembanyama had 23 points, eight rebounds, four assists and eight blocks while shooting 8/17 from the field and 5/11 from the three-point range in his first 33 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to the highlight.
@BeeSupreme_: "lol it’s wild that Castle & Wemby have good chemistry like this already. They’ve made some really cool highlight plays together."
@InitiumIvy: "He’s insane"
@punkrockcoach: "Dude is SPECIAL!!! 🔥🔥"
@authorityhop: "This is really what the people want to see; less 3s, more plays at the basket; some more defense with this would be nice; this was way too easy --"
Wembanyama entered play with averages of 24.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per contest while shooting 47.8% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range in 23 games.
He appears to have an excellent chance of making the 2025 NBA All-Star Game in February.
The Spurs have also been a lot better than they were during Wembanyama's rookie season.
They are currently 15-13 in 28 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.
Currently, the Spurs are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.