Victor Wembanyama's Alley-Oop Over Devin Booker Went Viral In Spurs-Suns Game
On Tuesday evening, the San Antonio Spurs played the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.
During the game, Victor Wembanyama had a huge highlight that got a lot of views on social media.
Chris Paul threw a lob to the 2024 Rookie of The Year, who then had a reverse finish over Devin Booker.
Via The NBA: "Wemby does things that don't make sense 🤯"
Many fans reacted on social media.
@SFMNik: "That was insane lol 👽"
@WatersChie: "not fair Wemby. not fair 🤣"
@sevyinasmith: "This all they gotta do every damn possession nobody can stop this what did that tank for the hype the jersey sales not gone lie doc prolly getting to old man the old days don’t won’t no more"
@BrosefMalone: "This is exactly what I hoped they’d be doing together"
Despite the big play, Wembanyama had a tough night.
He finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block while shooting 6/17 from the field and 1/9 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
The Spurs lost by a score of 104-93 to fall to 11-10 in their first 21 games.
They are the 10th seed in the Western Conference.
On the road, the Spurs have gone 3-6 in the nine games they have played away from San Antonio.
Following the Suns, the Spurs will resume action on Thursday when they return home to host the Chicago Bulls.
They have gone 8-4 in the 12 games they have played at home.