Victor Wembanyama's Move On Nikola Jokic Went Viral In Nuggets-Spurs Game
On Saturday night, the San Antonio Spurs hosted the Denver Nuggets in Texas.
During the game, Victor Wembanyama had a fantastic move on Nikola Jokic that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "Wemby crosses & pulls from deep!
Tough move at 7′ 3″"
Many fans reacted to the highlight.
@NBABoards: "He's one year away from him and the Spurs being totally unstoppable."
@HeirMax: "He's a problem"
@EraSpurs: "Wemby just hit a hang cross three on Jokic off a called isolation"
Wembanyama finished with 20 points, 23 rebounds, three assists, one steal and four blocks while shooting 7/19 from the field and 2/12 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
However, the Spurs lost by a score of 122-111 (in overtime).
Via StatMamba: "Victor Wembanyama all-time ranks among centers before turning 21 y/o:
1st in BLK
1st in 3PM
2nd in PTS
2nd in AST
5th in STL
7th in REB"
On the other side, Jokic finished the victory with 46 points, nine rebounds, ten assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 19/35 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.
Via NBA World: "Nikola Jokic over his last 5 games:
46 PTS - 9 REB - 10 AST
41 PTS - 18 REB - 9 AST
23 PTS - 17 REB - 15 AST
36 PTS - 22 REB - 11 AST
37 PTS - 9 REB - 8 AST
The Nuggets are 4-1 in this span."
The Nuggets and Spurs will have one more meeting (in Denver) on April 2.
Jokic has gone 4-2 in six matchups against Wembanyama.