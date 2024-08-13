Victor Wembanyama Sends Out Viral Post After France Wins Silver Medal At Olympics
Victor Wembanyama is coming off a summer where he competed for France at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
The San Antonio Spurs superstar helped lead the team to the Gold medal game where they put up a good fight against Team USA.
They lost by a score of 98-87 but still won the Silver medal.
Wembanyama finished the game with 26 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 11/19 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 30 minutes.
Via The NBA: "Victor Wembanyama was fantastic in #Paris2024 leading France to 🥈👏
👽 15.8 PPG 👽 9.7 APG 👽 2.0 SPG 👽 1.7 BPG"
After the Olympics, Wembanyama made a post to Instagram that had over 148,000 likes and 1,000 comments in less than one hour.
Wembanyama captioned his post: "It’s just the beginning…
Merci la France 🇫🇷 , merci aux supporters français 🇫🇷 .
Éternellement reconnaissant."
Wembanyama was the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and has lived up to all of the expectations so far.
He won the 2024 Rookie of The Year Award after averaging 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 71 games.
The 20-year-old has also gotten high praise from players around the NBA.
Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson sent out a post during France's game against America.
Clarkson wrote: "wemby will win every award in the nba one day lol"