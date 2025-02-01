Victor Wembanyama's Shot Over Giannis Antetokounmpo Went Viral In Bucks-Spurs Game
On Friday night, the San Antonio Spurs hosted the Milwaukee Bucks in Texas.
During the game, Victor Wembanyama made a shot over Giannis Antetokounmpo that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "7 FOOT 3 WEMBY HITTING CRAZY 3s 😵💫
Amazing save from Castle. Quite the shooters touch for Wemby."
The Spurs won by a score of 144-118.
Wembanyama finished his night with 30 points, 14 rebounds, one assist and six blocks while shooting 9/20 from the field and 5/11 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
Via Real Sports: "Victor Wembanyama now has the most games in NBA history with 5+ 3PM & 5+ BLK 👽"
With the win, the Spurs improved to 21-24 in 45 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.
They also snapped a two-game losing streak.
Following the Bucks, the Spurs will play their next game on Saturday when they host the Miami Heat.
At home, they are now 13-12 in 25 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Victor Wembanyama takes Round 2 against Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Wemby: 30 PTS, 14 REB, 6 BLK
Giannis: 35 PTS, 14 REB 6 AST
Spurs win; split season series with the Bucks."
As for the Bucks, they dropped to 26-20 in 46 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference
Following the Spurs, they will play their next game on Sunday when they return home to host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in Wiscosnin.