Victor Wembanyama's Shot Over Giannis Antetokounmpo Went Viral In Spurs-Bucks Game
On Wednesday evening, the San Antonio Spurs are playing the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin.
During the first half, Victor Wembanyama made an impressive shot over Giannis Antetokounmpo that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "WEMBY WHAT ⁉️"
Wembanyama had seven points, two rebounds and one block while shooting 3/5 from the field in his first six minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to the highlight.
@Buddyboybets: "Unbelievable. Wemby is from a different planet"
@riverajoseph123: "He is doing amazing things In this game !"
@kawhistan02: "We might be witnessing the best basketball player of all time"
@Kevanrry: "Kyrie craftsmanship
LeBron athleticism
Steph range
KD mid-range
Generational Defence
He's really going to be the Goat"
Eddie Gonzalez: "I’m never complaining about basketball again"
Wembanyama came into the night with averages of 25.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 31 games.
The Spurs are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with an 18-18 record in 36 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and are 5-5 over their last ten).
Following the Bucks, the Spurs will play their next game on Saturday when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers.
As for the Bucks, they are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-16 record in 34 games.
They are 5-5 over their last ten.