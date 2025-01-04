Victor Wembanyama's Shot Over Russell Westbrook Went Viral In Spurs-Nuggets Game
On Friday night, the San Antonio Spurs played the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.
During the game, 2024 Rookie of The Year Victor Wembanyama made a shot (while also being fouled by Russell Westbrook).
The clip got a lot of views on social media.
Via Bleacher Report: "Russ' reaction to Wemby 😅😂"
The Spurs were able to win by a score of 113-110.
Wembanyama finished the night with 35 points, 18 rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 14/21 from the field and 4/6 from the three-point range.
Via The NBA: "Tonight was Victor Wembanyama’s 100th career game.
He’s totaled 2,273 PTS, 1,053 REB and 366 BLK through his first 100 games.
The only other player to reach those totals across their first 100 games played? Fellow Spur, David Robinson."
Wembanyama and the Spurs improved to 18-16 in 34 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
They will now host the Nuggets on Saturday (in San Antonio).
At home, they have gone 12-7 in 19 games.
As for Westbrook, he finished the loss with nine points, six rebounds, eight assists and two steals while shooting 4/7 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
With the loss, Denver dropped to 19-14 in 33 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the west.
Following Saturday's showdown, the Nuggets and Spurs will play one more time this season when they meet on April 2 in Denver.