Victor Wembanyama's Spin Move On LeBron James Went Viral In Lakers-Spurs Game

Victor Wembanyama had a big highlight during Wednesday's game.

Nov 27, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) dribbles past Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
On Wednesday evening, the San Antonio Spurs played the Los Angeles Lakers at home in Texas.

Victor Wembanyama going up against Anthony Davis and LeBron James always gets a lot of views.

During the game, James got switched onto Wembanyama, and the 2024 Rookie of The Year drove by him to finish the play with a dunk.

Via ESPN: "The post spin was tough 😮‍💨"

Many fans reacted to the big highlight.

@rich_drummerboy: "Shaq spin ➡️ Dunk?

GIVE ME MORE"

@AlexLChaney: "“Wemby can’t play in the post”"

@theePadilla: "Had LeBron lost 😭"

@balldntlie_: "LBJ age showed on that play"

@JeffGSpursZone: "The alien with the spin and dunk v LeBron... #nba #porvida"

Wembanyama finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 9/20 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.

The Spurs lost by a score of 119-101, which snapped their season-high four-game winning streak.

They are now 10-9 in their first 19 games, which has them as the 10th seed in the Western Conference.

Following the Lakers, the Spurs will play their next game on Sunday evening when they visit the Sacramento Kings in California.

As for the Lakers, they improved to 11-7 in 18 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

James finished the victory with 16 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists, one steal and one block while shooting 8/18 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.

