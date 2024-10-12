Victor Wembanyama's Status For Jazz-Spurs Game
On Saturday evening, the San Antonio Spurs will host the Utah Jazz for their third preseason game.
For the game, the Spurs will be without their best player, as 2024 Rookie of The Year Victor Wembanyama has been ruled out.
Via Michael C. Wright of ESPN: "No Victor Wembanyama tonight, but we get to see Chris Paul work along with Zach Collins, who will be making his preseason debut tonight against the Jazz. Here’s the full list of inactives:
Charles Bassey
David Duke Jr.
Nathan Mensah
Devin Vassell
Victor Wembanyama"
The Spurs are 1-1 in their first two preseason games.
Wembanyama is coming off a game where he had 11 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks while shooting 4/15 from the field and 0/5 from the three-point range in 23 minutes of playing time (they beat the Orlando Magic by a score of 107-97).
Wembanyama had an excellent rookie season where he averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 71 games.
That said, the Spurs were the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.
They have missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous five years, but there is a lot of excitement around the franchise due to the play of Wembanyama.
The Spurs will play their first game of the 2024-25 NBA regular season when they visit Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks on October 24.