Victor Wembanyama's Status For Magic-Spurs Game
On Wednesday evening, the San Antonio Spurs will play their second preseason game when they host the Orlando Magic in Texas.
For the game, the Spurs will have their best player available, as Victor Wembanyama will make his 2024-25 preseason debut.
Via Michael C. Wright of ESPN on Tuesday: "Per the team, the following players will not suit up for tomorrow's Spurs-Magic preseason game:
Charles Bassey
Zach Collins
David Duke Jr.
Nathan Mensah
Devin Vassell
Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul will make their preseason debuts."
Fans will be excited to see Wembanyama on the floor with Chris Paul for the first time.
Last season, the 2024 Rookie of The Year averaged an impressive 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 71 games.
The addition of Paul (and Harrison Barnes) is expected to give Wembanyama and the Spurs a huge boost in the standings this upcoming season.
At 39, Paul is still an above-average point guard who is coming off a productive year for the Golden State Warriors.
The Spurs are coming off a 112-107 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday evening in San Antonio.
Following Orlando, they will have three more preseason games against the Utah Jazz, Miami Heat and Houston Rockets.
On October 24, the Spurs will open up the regular season when they visit Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks.