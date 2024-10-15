Victor Wembanyama's Status For Spurs-Heat Game
On Tuesday evening, the San Antonio Spurs will be in Florida to face off against the Miami Heat.
For the game, the Spurs have their best player back in the starting lineup, as star center Victor Wembanyama will be available.
Via Tom Orsborn of San Antonio Express-News: "The list of players not suiting up tonight doesn't include Wemby, who is expected to make his 2nd appearance of preseason in the #Spurs' penultimate exhibition game.
Only Duke and Vassell are out, which means Bassey is set to play for 1st time since tearing his ACL last Dec. 10."
The Spurs have played three preseason games (they are 1-2).
Wembanyama missed Saturday's 126-120 victory over the Utah Jazz, but he had 11 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks in his first preseason game against the Orlando Magic (last week).
The 2024 Rookie of The Year is coming off a fantastic season where he averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 71 games.
While the Spurs missed the 2024 NBA playoffs, there is a lot of excitement around the franchise due to Wembanyama (and the additions of Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes).
The Spurs will play their first game of the regular season on October 24 when they visit Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks.
They finished last season as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.