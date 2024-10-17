Victor Wembanyama's Status For Spurs-Rockets Game
On Thursday evening, the San Antonio Spurs will play their final preseason game when they visit the Houston Rockets.
For the game, the Spurs will be without their best player, as Victor Wembanyama has been ruled out.
Via @SpursReporter: "Per the Spurs, following players will not suit up for tonight's Spurs-Rockets preseason game:
Keldon Johnson
Chris Paul
Jeremy Sochan
Devin Vassell
Victor Wembanyama"
Since it's just the preseason, it makes sense why the Spurs have been very cautious with playing Wembanyama.
They are 2-2 in their first four games, and the 2024 Rookie of The Year has only appeared in two games (40 total minutes).
Last season, Wembanyama averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 71 games.
The Spurs finished last season as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.
They have missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous five seasons.
On October 24, the Spurs will open up the new season when they visit Luka Doncic and the Mavs in Dallas.
Meanwhile, the Rockets are 2-1 in their first three preseason games.
They will play their first game on October 23 when they host LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets in Texas.
Last year, the Rockets were the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 41-41 record (they missed the NBA playoffs for the fourth straight year).