Victor Wembanyama's Status For Thunder-Spurs Game
On Monday evening, the San Antonio Spurs will open up the preseason when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder.
For the game, the Spurs will be without a lot of their notable players, including 2024 Rookie of The Year Victor Wembanyama.
Via Michael C. Wright of ESPN: "Spurs announce the following players will not suit up for tomorrow's Spurs-Thunder preseason game:
Charles Bassey
Zach Collins
David Duke Jr.
Chris Paul
Devin Vassell
Victor Wembanyama"
Wembanyama finished his first season in the NBA with averages of 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 71 games.
While the Spurs were among the worst teams in the NBA, the play of Wembanyama has many excited about the future of the franchise.
Via The NBA on March 1: "Victor Wembanyama becomes the first player in NBA history to record 25+ points, 10+ rebounds, 5+ assists, 5+ blocks, and 5+ 3PM in a game 📈
🔥 28 PTS 🔥 13 REB 🔥 7 AST 🔥 5 BLK 🔥 5 3PM 🔥 W"
The Spurs will open up the new season on October 24 when they visit Klay Thompson and the Mavericks in Dallas.
They have missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous five seasons.
That said, the Spurs have won five NBA Championships since the 1999 season.
As for the Thunder, they will begin the new season on October 24 when they visit the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.