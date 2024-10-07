Victor Wembanyama's Status For Thunder-Spurs Game

Victor Wembanyama becomes the first player in NBA history to record 25+ points, 10+ rebounds, 5+ assists, 5+ blocks, and 5+ 3PM in a game 📈



🔥 28 PTS

🔥 13 REB

🔥 7 AST

🔥 5 BLK

🔥 5 3PM

🔥 W pic.twitter.com/xNKwwOpNmS